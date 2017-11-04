Guru Nanak Jayanti 2017: Check out how India, Pakistan are celebrating Gurupurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2017: Several devotees thronged gurdwaras across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and other states to offer prayers on the occasion of ‘Gurpurab’ – the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Nanak Dev. The holiest of Sikh shrines ‘Harmandir Sahib’, popularly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, and other gurdwaras elsewhere saw religious fervour to mark the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism. ‘Langars’ (community kitchen), were arranged at most gurdwaras across India. Reports of Gurupurab celebrations were received from Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the Guru Nanak Dev, 100 km from Lahore in Pakistan. Nearly 2,600 Sikh devotees have gone to Pakistan to celebrate Gurpurab at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.



Let's take a look at how people are celebrating Gurupurab:

A view of the illuminated Golden Temple on the eve of 548th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev in Amritsar. (PTI Photo)

Children dressed as Panj Payara's (five beloved ones) during the religious procession Nagar Kirtan procession on the eve of the 548th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, near the Golden temple. (PTI Photo)

The shrine complex was decorated with lighting since Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas in October. (PTI Photo)

Thousands of people, from various faiths, reached the Golden Temple complex since early morning on Saturday to offer prayers. (PTI Photo)

Hymns were being rendered at the holy shrine and hundreds of other gurdwaras across the region to mark the occasion. (PTI Photo)

Sikh pilgrim waves as he arrives to Pakistan by train, to attend the birth anniversary of of his spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak, in Wagah, Pakistan, . (AP Photo)

A youth Sikh performs the martial art known as 'Gatka' during a religious procession near the Golden temple on the eve of the 548th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Amritsar. (PTI Photo)

Panj Payaras (five beloved ones) leading the Nagar Kirtan procession on the eve of the 548th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, in Amritsar. (PTI Photo)

Members of a Sikh Jatha wave from windows of a train while leaving for Pakistan to celebrate 548th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev from Golden Temple in Amritsar. (PTI Photo)

A view of the illuminated Takhat Shri Harmandir Saheb Gurdwara on the eve of 548th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev in Patna. (PTI Photo)

Devotees perform "Gatkha", a traditional form of martial arts, during a religious procession ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith, in Chandigarh. (Reuters Photo)