India vs Sri Lanka 2017 T20I live streaming: When and where to watch the match live online, TV Coverage

India thrashed Sri Lanka in the three-match Test series and recently repeated the same in five-match ODI series. The two sides will now clash in the one-off T20I which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Colombo. India would like to win the match and keep a clean slate on the Sri Lankan tour. On the other hand, the hosts will try to win the match to save themselves from humiliation. They were no competition to the Indian side in the Test series and lost it 3-0. Even though the hosts gave a fighting performance in the ODI series, they ended up on the losing side. A loss in the T20 international can be the final nail in the coffin for them. (BCCI/Twiter)