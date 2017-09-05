India vs Sri Lanka 2017 T20I live streaming: When and where to watch the match live online, TV Coverage
India thrashed Sri Lanka in the three-match Test series and recently repeated the same in five-match ODI series. The two sides will now clash in the one-off T20I which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Colombo. India would like to win the match and keep a clean slate on the Sri Lankan tour. On the other hand, the hosts will try to win the match to save themselves from humiliation. They were no competition to the Indian side in the Test series and lost it 3-0. Even though the hosts gave a fighting performance in the ODI series, they ended up on the losing side. A loss in the T20 international can be the final nail in the coffin for them. (BCCI/Twiter)
When is the India vs Sri Lanka T20I match? The only India vs Sri Lanka T20I match will be played on Wednesday, September 6, 2017. (Sri Lanka Cricket/ Twitter)
Where is the India vs Sri Lanka T20I match going to be played? The India vs Sri Lanka T20I match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. (BCCI/Twiter)
What time does India vs Sri Lanka T20I begin? The India vs Sri Lanka T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST. Toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the match which is 6:30 PM IST. (Sri Lanka Cricket/ Twitter)
Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka T20I match live? The India vs Sri Lanka T20I match will be broadcast on SonySix, SonySix HD and Sony Ten3. (BCCI/Twiter)
Where can I live stream India vs Sri Lanka T20I match? You can watch India vs Sri Lanka live stream on SonyLiv. You can also catch up with live updates and commentary on FinancialExpress.com. (BCCI/Twiter)
Squad: India: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah. (BCCI/Twiter)
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga(c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando (Sri Lanka Cricket/ Twitter)
