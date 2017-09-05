Top News:
  3. Modi Myanmar visit: PM given ceremonial welcome on arrival in Nay Pyi Taw; see photos

Tue September 05 2017, 7:56 pm

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi had left for Nay Pyi Taw, the capital city of Myanmar for his bilateral visit. The Myanmar visit is aimed towards charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between the two countries in areas like security and counter-terrorism. PM Modi had said India and Myanmar will look at strengthening existing cooperation in areas of security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, infrastructure and energy, and culture. He hoped his visit will help in charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between the two countries. The prime minister said both countries will review developments in bilateral ties with a focus on “extensive” programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance India is undertaking in Myanmar. Modi said he was looking forward to paying a visit to the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has done a “stellar work” in renovating the Ananda Temple. The Prime Minister will hold talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi tomorrow. Here are the images of his Myanmar visit Day 1 (ANI):

  • 1) PM Modi had a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. (ANI)

  • 2) It was followed by an inspection of the guard of honour at Presidential Palace. (ANI)

    Modi called on President Kyaw soon after he arrived in the country on his first bilateral visit. (ANI)

  • 4) Modi had last visited Myanmar in 2014 to attend the ASEAN- India Summit. The Myanmarese president and Suu Kyi had visited India last year. (ANI)

  • 5) Myanmar is one of India’s strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur. (ANI)

