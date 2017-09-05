Modi Myanmar visit: PM given ceremonial welcome on arrival in Nay Pyi Taw; see photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had left for Nay Pyi Taw, the capital city of Myanmar for his bilateral visit. The Myanmar visit is aimed towards charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between the two countries in areas like security and counter-terrorism. PM Modi had said India and Myanmar will look at strengthening existing cooperation in areas of security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, infrastructure and energy, and culture. He hoped his visit will help in charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between the two countries. The prime minister said both countries will review developments in bilateral ties with a focus on “extensive” programme of development cooperation and socio-economic assistance India is undertaking in Myanmar. Modi said he was looking forward to paying a visit to the famed heritage city of Bagan, where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has done a “stellar work” in renovating the Ananda Temple. The Prime Minister will hold talks with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi tomorrow. Here are the images of his Myanmar visit Day 1 (ANI):