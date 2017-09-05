Ganesh Visarjan 2017: Devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesha with immersion of idols; see pics

Ganesh Visarjan 2017: Devotees across the country have gathered to take part in the immersion processions of the Ganesh idols as the 11-day-long festival ends on Tuesday marking ‘Anant Chaturdashi’. The festival that began on August 25, ends today with lakhs of devotees collected at various spots for immersion processions for Ganpati Visarjan. Devotees thronged in large numbers to bid adieu to the idols of the elephant-headed God. Check out the picture of the people participating from various parts of the country. (Reuters photo)

Devotees load an idol of the Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, onto a crane for its immersion into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad. (Reuters Photo)

Ganesh Visarjan 2017: Devotees immerse an idol of Lord Ganesh into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Reuters Photo)

Devotees in Allahabad immerse an idol of the Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into a temporary pond on the banks of the river Ganges during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Reuters Photo)

People thronged to public areas to bid farewell to the idols of the elephant-headed God. Among the most popular ones is Lalbaughcha Raja in Mumbai. This attracted lakhs of devotees during the Ganesh festival. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

Devotees carry the idol of Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, before immersing the idol into the Arabian sea, in Mumbai. (photo: Reuters)

One of the biggest festivals in Maharashtra - Ganpati Visarjan, is celebrated every year with great fervour. The photo is of Matungacha Raja Visarjan Procession at Parel in Mumbai. (Express photo by Pradip Das)