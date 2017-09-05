Rattled by North Korean hydrogen bomb test, South Korea displays military strength; see pics

With Seoul expecting another North Korean missile test, South Korean warships conducted live-fire exercises at sea, a second-straight day of military swagger from a nation still rattled by the North's biggest-ever nuclear test. The explosion Sunday, which Pyongyang said was a test of a hydrogen bomb, was a huge advance in the North's push for viable nuclear-tipped missiles capable of hitting the United States. It has also resulted in South Korea boosting its own military capabilities. Washington and Seoul agreed to lift restrictions on South Korean missiles they'd previously agreed upon, according to the South Korean presidential office, allowing for Seoul to improve its pre-emptive strike capabilities against the North.

The Korean Peninsula has been in a technical state of war since the Korean War ended in an armistice in 1953. The near-constant unease has worsened in recent months as the North has displayed rapid improvement in its weapons capabilities, testing intercontinental ballistic missiles and a string of other missiles meant to target US forces in Asia and the US mainland. (Image: Reuters)

South Korean ships including a 2,500-ton frigate, a 1000-ton patrol ship and 400-ton guided-missile vessels participated in the drills aimed at retaliating against potential North Korean provocations. (AP Photo)

More launches may be coming. North Korea appeared to be planning a future missile launch, possibly of an ICBM, to show off its claimed ability to target the United States with nuclear weapons. It was unclear when such a launch might happen, but Sept. 9 is the anniversary of North Korea's founding and past launches have coincided with important national dates. (Image: Reuters)

The heated words from the United States and the military maneuvers in South Korea are becoming familiar responses to North Korea's rapid, as-yet unchecked weapons progress. (AP Photo)

Seoul used F-15 fighter jets and land-based ballistic missiles to simulate an attack on North Korea's nuclear test site to "strongly warn" Pyongyang over the recent detonation.



In this photo South Korean Air Forces' F-15 K fighter jet fires SLAM-ER Guided Missile at a military exercise in South Korea. (Image: Reuters)

South Korea has been seeking to obtain more powerful missiles for a so-called "kill chain" pre-emptive strike capability to cope with North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threat. (Image: Reuters)

Since the late 1970s, South Korean missile developments have been limited by a bilateral "guideline" between the United States and Seoul. It was updated in 2012 to allow the South to increase the range of its weapons from 300 kilometers (186 miles) to 800 kilometers (497 miles). (AP Photo)

An agreement revealed Tuesday removes the 500-kilogram (1,100 pound) warhead limit on South Korea's maximum-range missiles, which would allow the South to potentially target the North's underground facilities and shelters. (AP Photo)



In addition to expanding its missile arsenal and holding military exercises, South Korea is also strengthening its missile defense, which includes the high-tech Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery deployed in the southeastern county of Seongju.(Image: Reuters)