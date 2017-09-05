Lucknow Metro begins service! From fares, stations to frequency and ‘Make in India’ coaches; here are 15 facts you should know

Lucknow Metro is ready to start services from September 6, 2017! With the flagging of the first Lucknow Metro train by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the city of nawabs has finally got itself a modern, commuter-friendly transport system! The state government hopes that Lucknow Metro will greatly ease traffic on the roads. From Transport Nagar to Charbagh, the first operational corridor of the Lucknow Metro is likely to bring immense cheer! We take a look at the 'Make in India' coaches, their features, stations, facilities, fares and details of timings:

For now, an 8.5 km long 'Priority Corridor' has been made functional and covers as many as 8 stations. This priority corridor is part of the phase-I of the Lucknow Metro project.

The stations that come under the Priority Corridor are; Transport Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Singar Nagar, Alambagh, Alambagh Bus Station, Mawaiya, Durgapuri and Charbagh.

The trains can seat 186 passengers in the longitudinal configuration and there are two dedicated zones for differently-abled passengers. Each four-car Metro train has been designed to carry about 1,100 passengers at a time. (Image by Alstom)

Equipped with LED lighting, the Lucknow metro coaches are made of stainless steel and have multiple safety features such as emergency communication facilities.

There is provision for talkback facility with the train operator, CCTV images inside trains are displayed to the train operator. There is also a centralised security control room. (Image by Alstom)

The facilities for differently-abled passengers include dedicated wheel chair spaces, braille stickers for visually challenged persons and talk back buttons for deboarding the train.

The Lucknow metro coaches have a regenerative braking system to feed the energy back to overhead electrical energy system. (Image by Alstom)

The exterior livery in golden colour is said to be inspired by the traditional Chikankari craftsmanship. According to Alstom, "the design of the train is a tribute to the city's cultural richness, with the front end conceived in the spirit of the gates to some of the city's most important monuments, including the Bara Imambara congregation hall, Asifi mosque and Rumi Darwaza gateway." (Image by Alstom)

Four metro trains have been launched for this priority corridor. Meanwhile Alstom, the manufacturer of the 'Make in India' Lucknow Metro sets, is already in the process of making more trains for the network. Alstom has been awarded a contract for 20 metro train sets. These trainsets will circulate on the city’s new metro line, which will be around 23 km long and will include 22 stations, of which 19 are elevated and 3 underground, says Alstom. (Image by Alstom)

To begin with the services will be available to the public starting at 6 AM in the morning to 10 PM in the night. The metro trains are likely to ply at intervals of 6-7 minutes. (Image by Alstom)

The fare ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 30 and is based on the number of stations that you travel as against the number of kilometres. So, for travelling a distance of 1 station the passengers will have to pay Rs 10, for 2 stations it will cost Rs 15, from 3 to 4 stations it will be Rs 20 and for travelling a distance of 5 to 8 stations, the fare will be Rs 30.

Reports suggest that free RO processed drinking water and toilet facilities will be provided at stations. Lucknow Metro is also reported to have tied up with a private firm for provision of free Wi-Fi services. Like other Metro services across the country, Lucknow Metro too will offer SMART Cards to commuters.

The project was completed in what Lucknow Metro officials claim is a record time of 2 years and 2 months. First unveiled in December 2016, Lucknow Metro underwent rigorous trials before it got the green light to start services.

Incidentally, Lucknow Metro was said to be a pet project of the then UP CM Akhilesh Yadav who had flagged of the metro's inaugural trial run. However, with Rajnath Singh flagging it off, the centre is trying to send the signal that the major chunk of the funds for the project came from the Narendra Modi government, reports PTI.