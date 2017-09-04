India whitewashed SL, but who were the top 5 players for Virat Kohli led India in last match; Noteworthy, they surprised many

India crushed Sri Lanka in the fifth ODI at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday. With the Men in Blue clean sweeping the hosts 5-0, the night saw multiple histories (read records) in the making. The day started with MS Dhoni striking for the 100th time and became the first player to hit a century of wickets with gloves. It was followed by Virat Kolhi equalling the record of Sachin Tendulkar of most centuries against Sri Lanka and he is now at the second position in the most ODI centuries list. After the whitewash, Kohli became the first captain to clean sweep Sri Lanka in a bilateral series. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged as the Man of the Series or picking up 15 wickets in the series. Here are the top 5 players of the last match: (BCCI/Twitter)

Virat Kohli: The Indian captain scored another ton and equaled former Australia great Ricky Ponting's 30 tons in ODIs. Next in sight for the Indian captain will be Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49 ODI tons to his name. Kohli again read the situation brilliantly, after India had lost a couple of wickets early. He built a partnership with Manish Pandey and then Kedar Jadhav to guide his team to victory. Kohli remained unbeaten on 110 to ensure India had no difficulties in reaching the target. (BCCI/Twitter)

MS Dhoni: Mahi did not get a chance to show his talent with the bat in the last match but he was instrumental behind stumps, as he completed his 100th ODI stumping and became the first wicket-keeper to achieve such a feat. Also, Captain Cool has been terrific in the series and he has not been dismissed even once by the Sri Lankans, and he now sits at the helm of players who have remained not out for the maximum number of times, which shows how much the former captain still has to offer to Indian cricket. (BCCI/Twitter)

Jaspreet Bumrah: Bumrah again picked up a couple of wickets and was also named the man of the series for his terrific performances in the series. He conceded 45 runs from his 10 overs but never did the Sri Lankan batsman manage to get away. He also picked the wicket of captain Upul Tharanga who was looking dangerous and it seemed would take the game away from India. (AP)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar Kumar had been bowling great line and length in the series but had failed to get as many wickets as he would have liked. But it was different on Sunday as Bhuvi registered his first five-for in ODI cricket with some excellent bowling. 4 of the 5 wickets were proper batsmen. He got the wicket of dangerous looking Thirimanne, using the angle perfectly to deceive the set Sri Lankan. He will now be looking to build on this performance. (AP)