Meet Ri Chun Hee, North Korea’s voice of doom, propaganda queen in pics
Known as North Korea's propaganda queen, in her ususal bombastic style, Ri Chun Hee on Sunday announced Pyongyang's hydrogen bomb test was a "perfect success". (Reuters)
Reuters reports, Ri's dramatic flare set her apart from other announcers - whether she was angrily denouncing the West or boasting of the regime's achievements and the strength of its leaders. She usually wears a traditional Korean dress known as a hanbok, has also shown a softer side. (Ri Chun Hee/Facebook)
Ri Chun Hee is a 74-year-old grandmother and considered as a national hero who first took to the airwaves in 1971, leaving a career in acting for the broadcaster Korean Central Television (KCTV). (Reuters)
But Ri also has a soft side. In 1994, she famously cried on air while announcing death of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. (Video grab/Youtube)
In 2011, when Sung's son Kim Jong Il died, Ri - clad in black funeral clothes and her voice trembling - delivered the news to North Koreans. (Video grab/Youtube)
Ri officially retired in 2012. But she has been brought back for major announcements. (Video grab/Youtube)
In a rare 2012 interview with China's state-run CCTV, Ri said she wanted to help train the next generation of North Korean broadcasters, who, she said, were younger and better suited for today's television audience. Ri said she saved her gentler side for the North Korean public. "When we read to people in the DPRK, you shouldn't shout but speak gently to viewers," she told the Chinese news TV. (Video grab/Youtube)
More from this section
- India whitewashed SL, but who were the top 5 players for Virat Kohli led India in last match; Noteworthy, they surprised many
- Meet Ri Chun Hee, North Korea’s voice of doom, propaganda queen in pics
- Narendra Modi Cabinet reshuffle: New ministers take charge of their assignments after rejig; see pics
- Horror in the making! North Korean hunger for nuclear bombs puts world on edge of war; see pics
- Baadshaho box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi starrer makes big money over weekend, check amount
- Make in India for defence gets Rs 6,100 crore boost! HAL to make 41 Advanced Light Helicopters for Army, Navy
- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 3: Ayushmaan, Bhumi starrer romcom had strong opening weekend; see how it fared
- VTU results 2017: Application for revaluation for BE, BTech courses begins from today; last date Sep 9
- Modi China Visit: From PM, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and more, see the best moments at BRICS Summit 2017
- Sep 4, 2017 at 8:20 pmOur ancient texts should not be disregarded: ISRO chief | The Indian ... indianexpress › India Nov 21, 2015 - Kumar said science as it is known today is of relatively modern origin ... Scientific Global' . ... Anupam Manav - NASA Chief visits ISRO Centre at Ahmedabad ...lt ... Chief Administrator, physics Cosmologist- Solar System. Scientific Global Research (Centre for Research on Globalization)- Anupam Manav .Reply