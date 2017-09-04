Top News:
  3. Meet Ri Chun Hee, North Korea’s voice of doom, propaganda queen in pics

Meet Ri Chun Hee, North Korea’s voice of doom, propaganda queen in pics

Mon September 04 2017, 7:10 pm
    Known as North Korea's propaganda queen, in her ususal bombastic style, Ri Chun Hee on Sunday announced Pyongyang's hydrogen bomb test was a "perfect success". (Reuters)

    Reuters reports, Ri's dramatic flare set her apart from other announcers - whether she was angrily denouncing the West or boasting of the regime's achievements and the strength of its leaders. She usually wears a traditional Korean dress known as a hanbok, has also shown a softer side. (Ri Chun Hee/Facebook)

    Ri Chun Hee is a 74-year-old grandmother and considered as a national hero who first took to the airwaves in 1971, leaving a career in acting for the broadcaster Korean Central Television (KCTV). (Reuters)

    But Ri also has a soft side. In 1994, she famously cried on air while announcing death of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. (Video grab/Youtube)

    In 2011, when Sung's son Kim Jong Il died, Ri - clad in black funeral clothes and her voice trembling - delivered the news to North Koreans. (Video grab/Youtube)

    Ri officially retired in 2012. But she has been brought back for major announcements. (Video grab/Youtube)

    In a rare 2012 interview with China's state-run CCTV, Ri said she wanted to help train the next generation of North Korean broadcasters, who, she said, were younger and better suited for today's television audience. Ri said she saved her gentler side for the North Korean public. "When we read to people in the DPRK, you shouldn't shout but speak gently to viewers," she told the Chinese news TV. (Video grab/Youtube)

  1. A
    Anupam Manav
    Sep 4, 2017 at 8:20 pm
