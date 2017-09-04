Meet Ri Chun Hee, North Korea’s voice of doom, propaganda queen in pics

Known as North Korea's propaganda queen, in her ususal bombastic style, Ri Chun Hee on Sunday announced Pyongyang's hydrogen bomb test was a "perfect success". (Reuters)

Reuters reports, Ri's dramatic flare set her apart from other announcers - whether she was angrily denouncing the West or boasting of the regime's achievements and the strength of its leaders. She usually wears a traditional Korean dress known as a hanbok, has also shown a softer side. (Ri Chun Hee/Facebook)

Ri Chun Hee is a 74-year-old grandmother and considered as a national hero who first took to the airwaves in 1971, leaving a career in acting for the broadcaster Korean Central Television (KCTV). (Reuters)

But Ri also has a soft side. In 1994, she famously cried on air while announcing death of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. (Video grab/Youtube)

In 2011, when Sung's son Kim Jong Il died, Ri - clad in black funeral clothes and her voice trembling - delivered the news to North Koreans. (Video grab/Youtube)

Ri officially retired in 2012. But she has been brought back for major announcements. (Video grab/Youtube)