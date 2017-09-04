Narendra Modi Cabinet reshuffle: New ministers take charge of their assignments after rejig; see pics

Narendra Modi Cabinet reshuffle: The third reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union cabinet, which is being considered as the last one before 2019 General elections, saw the elevation of various diligent and hard-working politicians and bureaucrats. On Sunday, PM Modi not just inducted new faces in his Cabinet, but also promoted some with potential and talent to work. According to ANI, the cabinet reshuffle has been guided by the '4P' principle which includes passion, proficiency, professional and political acumen and was aimed at delivering on PM Modi's vision of "New India" by 2022. The ministers met PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday morning at the PM's residence before their oath taking ceremony where the Prime Minister reportedly told them to perform and do a good job. Today these newly appointed ministers and those who were promoted went to their new offices for first time. See photos. (Image: PIB Twitter/ ANI)

Narendra Modi Cabinet reshuffle: A prominent Brahmin face from Bihar, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, was appointed the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare in Sunday's cabinet reshuffle. Health ministry officials informed PTI that he will be entrusted with the responsibilities which his predecessor Faggan Singh Kulaste dealt with during his tenure. (Image: PIB/ Twitter)

Narendra Modi Cabinet reshuffle: One of BJP's most talked about leaders Dharmendra Pradhan who was at the helm of the Union petroleum ministry has also been awarded an additional charge of the skill development ministry. He took charge earlier today. (Image: ANI)

Narendra Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Gajendra Shekhawat is a BJP leader from Jodhpur and has sworn in as the Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture. He was welcomed by the Union Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh in Jaipur earlier today. (Image: PIB/ Twitter)

Narendra Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Krishna Raj, also an MP from the Lok Sabha who was elected from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was shifted from the women and child development ministry to be the MoS for Agriculture. Earlier today, she was greeted by Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh. (Image: PIB/ Twitter)

Narendra Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Dr Mahesh Sharma who is also Union Minister of State for Culture takes charge as the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, in New Delhi. (Image: PIB/ Twitter)