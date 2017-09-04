Horror in the making! North Korean hunger for nuclear bombs puts world on edge of war; see pics

In a direct dare to the US and rest of the world, North Korea carried out its sixth and most powerful nuclear weapon test on Sunday. US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to criticize both North and South Korea, China and “any country doing business” with Pyongyang. (AP File Photo)

Chinese scientists have found the nuclear weapon tested by North Korea was 7.8 times more powerful than the atom bomb used by the US to destroy Hiroshima during second World War. In this undated photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen providing guidance on a nuclear weapons program in Pyongyang. (Reuters/KCNA).

North Korea officials on Sunday said it tested an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile. In this undated photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen providing guidance on a nuclear weapons program in Pyongyang. (Reuters/KCNA).

North Korea's latest nuclear test prompted a warning of a “massive” military response from the US. Jim Mattis, US Defence Secretary, however, said his country was “not looking to the total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea." (Reuters/KCNA)

The US is now planning to impose sanctions even on those countries who do business with North Korea. In this image, Japan Meteorological Agency's earthquake and tsunami observations division director Toshiyuki Matsumori points at graphs of ground motion waveform data observed in Japan during a news conference at the Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo on Sunday, following the earthquake felt in North Korea and believed to be a nuclear test. (REUTERS)

South Korea on Monday said North Korea plans to launch more intercontinental ballistic missiles soon. In this image, Earthquake and Volcano of the Korea Monitoring Division Director Ryoo Yong-gyu is seen speaking in front of a screen showing about artificial earthquake in North Korea, in Seoul, South Korea on Sunday (AP Photo)

The Guardian reported on Monday that South Korea carried out a simulated attack on North Korea’s nuclear test site where Pyongyang claimed to have detonated a hydrogen bomb yesterday. Here's is the Map locating North Korea's nuclear facilities and the site of a nuclear test on Sunday. (Agencies)

Secretary of Defense James Mattis (L) makes a statement outside the West Wing of the White House in response to North Korea's latest nuclear testing, as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford listens, in Washington, U.S., September 3, 2017. (Reuters)

North Korea had tested two ICBMs in July last, that could fly around 10,000 kilometre, putting several parts of the US in its range. The tests had triggered a fresh round of sanctions against North Korea. This August 29, 2017 file photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)