Modi China Visit: From PM, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and more, see the best moments at BRICS Summit 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in China for the BRICS summit 2017. The BRICS Summit began in Xiamen city which was all decked up for the high-profile summit on Monday. It is the ninth annual BRICS summit which is an international relations conference attended by the heads of state or heads of government of the five member states Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. (Twitter/PIB)

PM Modi was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the International Conference Center. The summit kicked off with a group photograph of leaders of the five countries and was preceded by a warm handshake between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Reuters photo)

PM’s visit to China comes days after both the country’s managed to end the 73-day long Doklam standoff. Prime Minister had said he will have the opportunity to meet leaders bilaterally on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. (Reuters)

From left, Brazil's President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. (AP Photo)

A plenary session of the BRICS Summit is held in Xiamen, Fujian province, China Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Five major emerging economies opened a summit Monday to map out their future course, with host Chinese President Xi Jinping calling on them to play a bigger role in world governance, reject protectionism and inject new energy into tackling the gap between the world's wealthy and developing nations. (AP photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive at the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian province, China Monday, September 4, 2017. (AP Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by the Indian community, on his arrival in Xiamen, China on Sunday to attend the 9th BRICS Summit 2017. (PTI Photo)