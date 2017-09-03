Nirmala Sitharaman is first woman Defence Minister after ex PM Indira Gandhi; here’s a look at other female defence ministers across world who made a mark
Intro: In a big development, Senior BJP leader and former Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs under Ministry of Finance and Minister for Commerce and Industry with independent charge Nirmala Sitharaman was on Sunday named the Defence Minister. Sitharaman has become the first woman to hold the post since former prime minister Indira Gandhi - she is the first woman to hold the job as a full-time Defence Minister. A number of high-achieving women have held the top post at the ministry of defence in their respective nations. These women include several who have been heads of nations including Benazir Bhutto, Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina. Nirmala Sitharaman: Senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman was on Sunday named the new defence minister. She takes over from Arun Jaitley who had expressed his unwillingness to continue in this high post openly in the wake of being given additional charge after another reluctant Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had quit. (Image Credit: PTI)
Indira Gandhi: Indira Gandhi, the former Indian prime minister, also held the portfolio of defence at the time of 1971 war with Pakistan.
Benazir Bhutto: Benazir Bhutto held the portfolio of Pakistani defence ministry between 4 December, 1988 - 6 August, 1990. (Image Credit: Reuters)
Sheikh Hasina: Current Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also holds the portfolio of defence. (Image Credit: Reuters)
Marise Payne: Marise Payne is the current defence minister of Australia. She was promoted to cabinet as Australia's first female Minister for Defence, in the on Marcom Turnbull Government, on 21 September 2015, The Guadian reports.
Roberta Pinotti: Pinotti is an Italian politician. She is currently serving as the Italian Minister of Defence. (Image Credit: Reuters)
Khaleda Zia: Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh has also held the portfolios of the ministry of defence and armed forces division. (Image Credit: Reuters)
Florence Parly: Florence Parly is the current Defence Minister of France. Parly is serving under President Emmanuel Macron. (Image Credit: AP)
