North Korea nuclear explosion: Kim Jong Un’s newest act of aggression sparks new row; check photos

North Korea nuclear explosion: Kim Jong Un's newest act of aggression has sparked a yet another row. The country has carried out a nuclear explosion earlier in the morning and the first inkling that the world had of something not being right in the area was that it triggered all the earthquake alarms. Quake alerts were sent before authorities realised that it was actually a nuclear explosion. See photos.

Japan Meteorological Agency's earthquake and tsunami observations division director Toshiyuki Matsumori speaks in front of a screen showing the seismic event that was indicated on North Korea and observed in Japan, during a news conference at the Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo, Japan, on September 3, following the earthquake felt in North Korea and believed to be a nuclear test. (Reuters)

A man walks past a TV news on screen reporting North Korea's a possible nuclear test in Tokyo on Sunday, September 3, 2017. South Korea's military said Sunday that North Korea is believed to have conducted its sixth nuclear test after it detected a strong earthquake, hours after Pyongyang claimed that its leader has inspected a hydrogen bomb meant for a new intercontinental ballistic missile. (AP)

People walk past a TV news program on a public screen showing an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while reporting North Korea's a possible nuclear test in Tokyo on Sunday, September 3, 2017. (AP)

A man watches a TV news report about a possible nuclear test conducted by North Korea at the Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea, on September 3. South Korean officials say they have detected an artificial 5.6 magnitude quake in North Korea and are analyzing whether Pyongyang has conducted its sixth nuclear test. The signs read " The presidential Blue House analyzing whether North Korea has conducted its sixth nuclear test". (AP)

Earthquake and Volcano of the Korea Meteorological Administration Director Lee Mi-seon briefs to the media about artificial earthquake in North Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. North Korea likely conducted its sixth nuclear test Sunday, South Korea's military said after detecting a strong earthquake near the North's main nuclear test site. Hours earlier, Pyongyang claimed its leader had inspected a hydrogen bomb meant for a new intercontinental ballistic missile. The letters read "Sixth artificial earthquake. (AP)

In this April 13, 2017 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, in Pyongyang, North Korea. South Korea's military says North Korea is believed to have conducted its sixth nuclear test. South Korea's military said Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, that North Korea is believed to have conducted its sixth nuclear test after it detected a strong earthquake, hours after Pyongyang claimed that its leader has inspected a hydrogen bomb meant for a new intercontinental ballistic missile. (AP)

People watch a TV news reporting about a possible nuclear test conducted by North Korea ,at the Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. South Korean officials say they have detected an artificial 5.6 magnitude quake in North Korea and are analyzing whether Pyongyang has conducted its sixth nuclear test. The signs read " South Korean JCS said analyzing nuclear test". (AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 3, 2017. (Reuters)