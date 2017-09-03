Modi Cabinet reshuffle: PM inducts fresh faces, promotes others; Watch top photos of sparkling ceremony

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government went for a major Cabinet rejig on Sunday morning at 10:30 am when several new ministers were added in a sparkling swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind and the PM himself. The swearing in of thirteen new ministers took place today but surprisingly BJP allies were not a part of this major revamp. (ANI)

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who took oath as a Cabinet minister today is currently Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas in the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2012 from Bihar. (ANI)

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Currently serving as the Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines in the Government of India, Piyush Goyal took oath as Cabinet minister in Rashtrapati Bhawan today. (ANI)

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently serving as a Cabinet Minister for the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. Sitharaman took oath as a Cabinet minister today. (ANI)

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi serving as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs took oath as a Union Cabinet minister. (ANI)

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Ashwini Kumar Choubey who took oath today as the Union Cabinet minister represents the Buxar Lok Sabha seat. Chaubey is credited with having raised the slogan -- "ghar-ghar me ho shouchalaya ka nirman, tabhi hoga ladli bitiya ka kanyadaan". He has helped in the construction of 11,000 toilets for Mahadalit families. (ANI)

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Shiv Pratap Shukla is a Rajya Sabha member from the electorally crucial Uttar Pradesh. The lawyer-social worker was earlier a minister in UP. He was appointed a vice president of UP unit of the BJP in 2012. He is a law graduate from the Gorakhpur University and was imprisoned for 19 months during the Emergency. (ANI)

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Virendra Kumar is the Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh. From the convenor of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), District Sagar in 1977-79 to now being set to become a Union minister, it has been a long journey for Kumar, who was elected for a sixth Lok Sabha term in 2014. (ANI)

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Anant Kumar Hegde, 49 has been a member of the 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th and 16th Lok Sabha from Uttara Kannada in Karnataka. He is an agriculturist by profession. (ANI)

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: RK Singh is a former IAS officer of the 1975-batch Bihar cadre and a former Union home secretary. He is a member of the current Lok Sabha representing Arrah in Bihar. (ANI)

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Hardeep Singh Puri 65, is a 1974-batch of Indian Foreign Service and served as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013. Known for his experience and expertise in foreign policy and national security, he is the president and chairman of think-tank Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) and was the vice president of the International Peace Institute, New York. (ANI)

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Gajendrasingh Shekhawat, 49, is a Lok Sabha member from Jodhpur in Rajasthan. He is also a national general secretary of the farmers' wing of the BJP.He currently is a member of the All India Council of Sports and the president of the Basketball India Players Association. (ANI)

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: Satya Pal Singh is a Lok Sabha MP from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. A 1980 batch Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, he retired as the Mumbai Police chief. (ANI)