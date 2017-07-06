Gal-Mobile: Netanyahu shows off future jeep that can make filthiest water drinkable to Modi; see pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu witnessed the demonstration of sea water purification technology pioneered by Israel at a water desalination unit on Olga Beach in Haifi. Both the leaders listened to the demostration at the Gal-Mobile water desalination unit. This powerful vehicle aims to overcome the water shortage in the country as Israel is one of the driest nation on Earth. Here are some specialisation of the vehicle that Modi observed:

The main aim of Gal-Mobile is to help overcome water shortage in countries like Israel which are water deprived. (Twitter)

Gal-Mobile is an independent, integrated water purification vehicle, designed to produce high-quality drinking water. (Twitter)

There are many cases where we witness degradation in the quality of water sources. As a result salination caused. This water desalination plant makes saline water fit to use in any form like drinking, agriculture and industrial solution. (Twitter)

Gal-Mobile can be useful in natural disasters like earthquakes, floods, military use in tough terrain and rural areas to provide drinkable water. (Twitter)

This unique vehicle can purify up to 20,000 litres per day of sea water and 80,000 litres per day of brackish/muddy or contaminated river water. (Twitter)