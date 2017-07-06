Modi, Netanyahu’s bonhomie at Olga Beach! Both leaders together in every step of Israel visit; check out latest images

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Indian cemetery in the Israeli city of Haifa and paid homage to Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the World War 1 while protecting the city from the powerful forces of the Ottoman Empire. Later, PM Modi along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu visited Olga Beach where he was shown the state-of-the-art desalination plan. Here are the latest images from his Haifa visit:

The water desalination unit operated by GAL Water Technologies, near Hadera in Israel. (Twitter)

The water desalination plant makes saline water which is fit to utilise. (Reuters)

At the Olga Beach, PM Modi was briefed about the mobile water filtration plant. (Twitter)

Instead of being the driest countries on Earth, Israel now makes freshwater at plenty. (Twitter)

In December 2016, India and Israel also signed an agreement on desalination during Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's visit to the country. (Twitter)

Modi views demonstration of a tech pioneered by Israel for desalination of sea water & purification in disaster-hit & remote areas. (Twitter)

Modi along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu views demonstration for desalination of sea water. (Twitter)

Modi visited the cemetery on the last day of his visit to Israel. (AP Photo)

The Indian Army commemorates September 23 every year as Haifa Day to pay its respects to the two brave Indian Cavalry Regiments that helped liberate the city following a dashing cavalry action by the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade. (PTI)

The Battle of Haifa in 1918 is considered to be the last major cavalry campaign in military history where both Prime Ministers paid wreath on the two grave areas - one is for the Hindu soldiers and one for Muslim soldiers. (Twitter)

PM Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu unveils a plaque dedicated to Indian soldiers at the Indian cemetery in Haifa. (PTI)

The plaque commemorate Major Dalpat Singh whose bravery in this battle is folklore. (Twitter)

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu accompanies PM Modi to Haifa and then onwards to Tel Aviv. (Twitter)