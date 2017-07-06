Kolkata Metro gets state-of-the-art ‘Make in India’ AC coaches at half the cost of imported train; check images & features

Kolkata Metro has just got itself a state-of-the-art 'Make in India' train that reportedly costs half the price of imported rake! Kolkata Metro was the first metro network in the country - it started services in 1984. However, many of the rakes that ply on Kolkata Metro are either not air-conditioned or run on older technologies. Manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai, the new train rake has all the features that any modern metro rake running in various cities of India does. We take a look at its salient features:

These coaches boast of electrically operated automatic doors, sealed gangway, wider double glazed windows, LED destination boards, passenger-talk-back facility for emergency and LED passenger information display system.

The cost of one train set is around Rs 40 crore, which is half the cost of any imported metro train, claims ICF.

The stainless steel air-conditioned coaches are propelled by a 3-phase IGBT-based electric propulsion system - similar to the ones in other metros in India. The propulsion system has been indigenously manufactured.

The regenerative braking system of the new Kolkata Metro coaches saves energy. "It saves energy requirement to the extent of 30% of the total consumption," says the manufacturer.

ICF will manufacture 26 state-of-the-art train sets for the Kolkata metro. Each rake consists of 8 coaches.

The driver's desk has joystick controls and an LCD display system. Kolkata Metro's new coaches have been designed to run at a maximum speed of 80 kmph.