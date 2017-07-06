Modi has good news for people of Indian origin in Israel; visits museum that exhibits India’s unique Jewish heritage; see images
Narendra Modi in Israel: Addressing the Indian diaspora at an event, which was also attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Modi gave good news to the people of Indian community who have done compulsory army service in Israel to get Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards. He also said, it raises questions - no Indian PM visited Israel for 70 years. As after seven decades, Modi made a historic visit to Israel. (PTI)
Narendra Modi in Israel: PM Modi said that direct flights would be launched between Delhi, Mumbai and Tel Aviv to encourage people-to-people contacts. (PTI)
Narendra Modi in Israel: He said an Indian cultural centre would also be opened in Israel, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the Indian diaspora here. (Reuters)
Narendra Modi in Israel: The Indian government has simplified the rules and even those who have undergone the compulsory military service in Israel will get the OCI cards, the prime minister said to the cheering by the crowd. (Reuters)
Narendra Modi in Israel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Israel Museum in Jerusalem which exhibits India's unique Jewish heritage. (PTI)
Narendra Modi in Israel: Their first stop was at a gallery displaying the religious and secular material culture of the Jewish community in Cochin, Kerala. (PTI)
Narendra Modi in Israel: The highlight of the tour was a stop at the replica of the Kadavumbagam synagogue from Cochin, built in the 16th century. Its wooden structures, with a carved and painted ceiling and the ornate altar are placed in a room. The main wooden structure was brought in from the original synagogue. (PTI)
Narendra Modi in Israel: One of the exhibits was a bridal dress from Cochin, which was later inserted in a Torah ark curtain used on Yom Kippur, an important holiday of the Jewish year. (PTI)
Narendra Modi in Israel: Two traditional Indian-Jewish singers were present to sing Jewish hymns during the visit. (PTI)
Narendra Modi in Israel: Modi, before leaving for Tel Aviv, told an Israeli newspaper that terrorism was a common challenge and said New Delhi and Tel Aviv "can cooperate even more closely" in battling it. (AP Photo)
