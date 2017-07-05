In an emotional moment, PM Modi meets 26/11 Mumbai attack survivor Baby Moshe; see pics

Baby Moshe, the Israeli child who met PM Narendra Modi in Tel Aviv on Wednesday has a tragic past that originated in Mumbai. Moshe Holtzberg is an Israeli child who survived the horrific 26/11 terror attacks. (Twitter/@MEAIndia)

Moshe Holtzberg lost his parents when he was just a toddler in the 2008 attack on a Jewish centre in Mumbai during the 26/11 attack on the city by terrorists who came from Pakistan (Twitter/@MEAIndia)

Moshe is also known by the name Baby Moshe, he was just a few days away from his second birthday when the terror attack happened. Moshe along with his father Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka lived in Mumbai where his parents ran the Chabad House also known as the Nariman House. (Twitter/@MEAIndia)

Baby Moshe was lucky to have survived the incident because of his nanny, Sandra Samuels who was in the house when the terrorists attacked but she managed to hide in a room even as his parents were gunned down. As soon as she saw an opportunity, Moshe’s nanny emerged from the room and found him crying standing between the dead bodies of his parents. She grabbed him and left the building, according to a PTI report. (AP)

The two left India and now baby Moshe who is all grown up, lives with his grandparents in Afula, Israel. As a reward, Sandra Samuels was awarded the citizenship of Israel. (Twitter/@MEAIndia)