US Independence Day: Americans celebrated with fireworks, dazzle, hot dog contest; see spectacular images
The US celebrated its 241st birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eating, marking a day of shared traditions in a nation that has grappled with divides this past year. (AP)
About three million people attended the New York fireworks show amid tight security, although police chief James O'Neill said there were no specific or credible threats against the celebrations or the city. (AP)
In an era of concerns about security, the Independence Day celebrations are mixed with precautions. (Reuters)
The Janesville Fife and Drum Corps, dressed in uniforms of the Virginia Provincial Regiment 1754-1762, march in the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' during Independence Day celebrations. (Reuters)
With the New York City skyline in the background fireworks explode during an Independence Day show over the East River. (Associated Press)
People celebrated by having barbecues in the sun and participated in social gatherings, from the rooftops to the streets. (Reuters)
People hold US flags during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle. (Reuters)
Fireworks, launched from five boats on the East River at 9.30 p.m, displayed images such as smiley faces, bicolour spheres and huge golden palm trees to the cheerful and applauding crowd. (Reuters)
Balloons fly at the Lincoln Memorial before a fireworks show in celebration of the 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington. (Reuters)
Stonington Fire Department truck during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle. (Reuters)
In Washington, President Donald Trump observed his first Independence Day in office by hosting a White House picnic for military families, followed by a fireworks viewing event for military families and staffers. (AP)
People dressed in different costimes participating in 'Pow Wow Days Parade' during Independence Day celebrations. (Reuters)
Organizers of Chicago’s Independence Day celebration are expected such large crowds that the city’s Navy Pier is opening at 10 am, nearly 12 hours before fireworks begin. Meanwhile, more than 15,000 new citizens will be sworn in during more than 65 Independence Day-themed naturalization ceremonies across the country. (Reuters)
Along with the fireworks, July Fourth also came with some light-hearted traditions like competitive eating contests. (Reuters)
The US flag flutters above as a man pushes a float with children at the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' during Independence Day celebrations in Tomahawk, Wisconsin
A 15 foot-tall Uncle Sam marches in the annual East Sacramento 4th of July parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Decked out in red, white and blue, Californians wave flags and san patriot songs at Independence Day parades across the state. (AP)
More from this section
- Top Android apps of 2017: Check out 15 best free apps you must have on your smartphone
- Tubelight box office collection: Salman Khan starrer beats Varun Dhawan movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania, enters Rs 200 cr club worldwide
- North Korea ICBM test new world threat; US and South Korea retaliate, fire missiles in show of force; here are latest images
- Ekta Bisht, from daughter of a tea seller to teaching Pakistan a lesson, all you need to know about this Indian tigress
- PM Modi’s rare collection of gifts for Israel’s Netanyahu; check out these unusual artifacts
- Narendra Modi in Israel: First Indian PM to visit Jewish homeland, receives an extraordinary welcome; see images
- Narendra Modi hug life: From Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu to Mark Zuckerberg, in pics people who received love from PM
- Lephone W2 features: 1 GB RAM, 2MP rear camera and 22 languages offered by this budget smartphone priced at Rs 3,999; check pics
- Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G launched: In pics India’s first smartphone with integrated BHIM app priced at Rs 5,290
No Comments.