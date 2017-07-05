Top News:
  3. North Korea ICBM test new world threat; US and South Korea retaliate, fire missiles in show of force; here are latest images

North Korea ICBM test new world threat; US and South Korea retaliate, fire missiles in show of force; here are latest images


Wed July 05 2017, 2:28 pm
    US and South Korean troops fired missiles into the waters off South Korea in a show of force after North Korea's ICBM test. North Korea claimed it successfully test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a potential game-changing development in what may be the world's most dangerous nuclear standoff. Intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of carrying a "large, heavy nuclear warhead" that can survive re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere. (AP Photo)

    "The deep strike precision capability enables the South Korean-US alliance to engage the full array of time critical targets under all weather conditions," the US Army said in a statement, adding that the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and the Republic of Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II were utilised. (AP Photo)

    The South Korea president Moon Jae-in, said it would demonstrate the allies’ determination to counter North Korean provocations with deeds and not just words of condemnation. (AP Photo)

    The South Korea said the drill was aimed at showcasing the ability to strike at the North Korea's leadership if necessary. ICBM test by the North Korea poses fresh challenges for Moon Jae-in. (Reuters)

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who ordered the drill, said "the situation was no longer sufficient to respond to the Korea North's provocation by making statements." (Reuters)

    The US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson said global action is required to stop a global threat. (AP Photo)

    Tillerson also added, testing an ICBM represents a new escalation of the threat to the United States, our allies and partners, the region, and the world. (AP Photo)

    Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are also expected to address growing North Korean provocations at their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. (AP Photo)

