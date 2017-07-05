PM Modi’s rare collection of gifts for Israel’s Netanyahu; check out these unusual artifacts

Narendra Modi in Israel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu a rare collection of artifacts from the Jewish community in Kerala. Cranganore is where Jews enjoyed religious and cultural autonomy for centuries, before they moved to Cochin and other places in Malabar. These gifts are regarded as key artifacts of the long Jewish history in India.

Narendra Modi in Israel: PM Modi presented a metal crown covered in gold sheets in floral ornament style, bearing motifs typical of lamps and decorations of south India. (Twitter)

Narendra Modi in Israel: PM Modi also presented Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu a Torah scroll donated by the Paradesi Jewish community in Kerala. The Torah is enclosed on wooden staves in a wooden case adorned with silver sheets. (Twitter)

Narendra Modi in Israel: PM gifted his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu replicas of two sets of relics from Kerala, regarded as key artifacts of the long Jewish history in India. The first set of copper plates is regarded as a charter describing the grant of hereditary royal privileges and prerogatives. (Twitter)