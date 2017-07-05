Narendra Modi in Israel: First Indian PM to visit Jewish homeland, receives an extraordinary welcome; see images

Narendra Modi in Israel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his "path-breaking" visit to Israel with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu extending an extraordinary welcome and asserting that "even sky is not the limit" in the cooperation between the two countries. Modi said his visit celebrates the strength of centuries-old links between the two societies and "based on these bonds, our partnership has mantained a strong and sustained upswing since the establishment of full relationship, diplomatic relations, 25 years ago." Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara host PM Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem. (Twitter)

Narendra Modi in Israel: Hailing Modi as "a great leader of India and a great world leader", Netanyahu said, "we have been waiting for the last 70 years" for a visit by an Indian prime minister. (AP Photo)

Narendra Modi in Israel: The two prime ministers, who hugged each other three times, described each other as "my friend" several times. (Reuters)

Narendra Modi in Israel: A new fast-growing Israeli flower was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a special gesture to mark the first visit of an Indian premier to the Jewish nation. Israeli Crysanthumun flower will now be called "MODI". (PTI)

Narendra Modi in Israel: Appreciating the special welcome accorded to him, Modi spoke a few words in Hebrew, starting with "Shalom (hello), I am happy to be here." (Twitter)

Narendra Modi in Israel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel's Yad Vashem memorial and honoured the victims of the Holocaust, among the greatest tragedies in human history as some six million Jews were killed by Nazi Germany. (AP Photo)

Narendra Modi in Israel: PM Modi visited the Danziger "Dan" flower farm along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Mishmar Hashiva where they were briefed about the latest technologies being used for floriculture. (PTI)

Narendra Modi in Israel: Talking about the vast possibilities of cooperation between the two countries, he said, "We can do even more, even better together." (Twitter)

Narendra Modi in Israel: Shaped as a prism penetrating the mountain, the new Yad Vashem opened in 2005. Its architecture sets the atmosphere for the nine chilling galleries of interactive historical displays which present the Holocaust in several ways. (Reuters)

Narendra Modi in Israel: The museum leads into the Hall of Names, which contains more than three million names of Holocaust victims submitted by their families and relatives. (Reuters)

Narendra Modi in Israel: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an impromptu visit to the grave of Theodor Herzl, who is considered as the founding father of Zionism, at the suggestion of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. (Twitter)

Narendra Modi in Israel: Netanyahu's entire Cabinet was present at the airport to receive Modi, who was wearing a cream colour 'band gala' suit and a dark blue handkerchief in the pocket. Modi was also accorded a Guard of Honour after an Israeli military band played the national anthems of the two countries. (PTI)