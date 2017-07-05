Ekta Bisht, from daughter of a tea seller to teaching Pakistan a lesson, all you need to know about this Indian tigress
In the 11th edition of the ongoing Women's World Cup in England, India defeated Pakistan by 95 runs on Sunday. Ekta Bisht who hails from Uttarakhand took five wickets and conceded 18 runs and was adjudged Man of the Match. The left-arm spinner may be a household name but few know that Ekta comes from a humble background. Her father sold tea for over the decade after retiring as havaldar from the Indian Army. (EspnCricinfo)
Ekta Bisht was selected to represent Indian women's cricket team in 2010 and she needed Rs.10,000. Her parents could just manage Rs. 2000. Having no choice Ekta's mother had to ask for Rs 3000 from her brother and the rest Rs 5000 was given by her coach Liaqut Ali. And then rest is history. Get to know more about her. (AP)
Ekta Bisht made her debut in a T20 match against Australia in 2011. She debuted for One-Day International the same year. (AP)
Ekta Bisht father Kundan supported the family of two children and his wife with a meagre pension of Rs. 1500 after his retirement in 1988. In a report by Times of India he said,"Ekta started playing cricket when she was just six. From then on, her love for the sport only grew. We were sure that she would do the country proud and she has done just that since she joined the national team in 2011." (AP)
Ekta Bisht mother Tara Bisht said that she began playing cricket at the age of six and the love for the sport was so much that she started playing cricket with boys. She was the only girl in a boys team and hence gathered a lot of attention. Tara added, even though it put a lost of financial strain on us, we support her. (AP)
More from this section
- PM Modi’s rare collection of gifts for Israel’s Netanyahu; check out these unusual artifacts
- Narendra Modi in Israel: First Indian PM to visit Jewish homeland, receives an extraordinary welcome; see images
- Narendra Modi hug life: From Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu to Mark Zuckerberg, in pics people who received love from PM
- Lephone W2 features: 1 GB RAM, 2MP rear camera and 22 languages offered by this budget smartphone priced at Rs 3,999; check pics
- Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G launched: In pics India’s first smartphone with integrated BHIM app priced at Rs 5,290
- Narendra Modi Israel visit: From innovation to sky is the limit, check out top 5 PM quotes
- North Korea fires ICBM – a missile that can reach anywhere in the world; check out latest images
- Tubelight box office collection: Despite the Rs 116 crore in the bag, Salman Khan starrer Tubelight burns out at the Box Office
- Best Android Games of 2017: Top 10 free Android apps to download
No Comments.