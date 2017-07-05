Ekta Bisht, from daughter of a tea seller to teaching Pakistan a lesson, all you need to know about this Indian tigress

In the 11th edition of the ongoing Women's World Cup in England, India defeated Pakistan by 95 runs on Sunday. Ekta Bisht who hails from Uttarakhand took five wickets and conceded 18 runs and was adjudged Man of the Match. The left-arm spinner may be a household name but few know that Ekta comes from a humble background. Her father sold tea for over the decade after retiring as havaldar from the Indian Army. (EspnCricinfo)

Ekta Bisht was selected to represent Indian women's cricket team in 2010 and she needed Rs.10,000. Her parents could just manage Rs. 2000. Having no choice Ekta's mother had to ask for Rs 3000 from her brother and the rest Rs 5000 was given by her coach Liaqut Ali. And then rest is history. Get to know more about her. (AP)

Ekta Bisht made her debut in a T20 match against Australia in 2011. She debuted for One-Day International the same year. (AP)

Ekta Bisht father Kundan supported the family of two children and his wife with a meagre pension of Rs. 1500 after his retirement in 1988. In a report by Times of India he said,"Ekta started playing cricket when she was just six. From then on, her love for the sport only grew. We were sure that she would do the country proud and she has done just that since she joined the national team in 2011." (AP)