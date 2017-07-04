Narendra Modi hug life: From Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu to Mark Zuckerberg, in pics people who received love from PM

Narendra Modi hug life: Prime Minister Modi landed in Israel on Tuesday for his historic trip to the Middle Eastern country. With this, PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country. As soon as the Prime Minister came out of his plane, he hugged the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warmly. Even his counterpart responded by welcoming PM Modi in Hindi. "Aapka swagat hai mere dost," said Netanyahu in his welcome speech. However, the Israeli Prime Minister wasn't the first person to receive love from PM Modi. In the past, many global leaders and celebrities have been a part of PM Modi's hug life. Check out these pictures: (Image Source: ANI/Twitter)

The most recent person to receive love from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the United States President Donald Trump. During his recent US visit, PM Modi was captured giving a tight hug to President Trump. (Image Source: Reuters)

When the Indian Prime Minister was welcomed by Japan's PM Shinzo Abe at the State Guest House in Kyoto, Japan, he didn't shy away from hugging Abe. (Image Source: Reuters)

Before Trump, the US had Barack Obama and PM Modi was seen hugging the former US President after a bilateral meeting at the United Nations headquarters and also at the Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi. (Image Source: AP)

Just like Barack Obama, Modi had his moment with the Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, twice. The two leaders were seen hugging each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and during the G20 Summit. (Image Source: Reuters)

The man hidden behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arms in this image is none other Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. The image was clicked in Lahore during PM Modi's Pakistan visit. (Image Source: PIB)

PM Modi has always shared a warm relationship with Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and a few months back they posed for the camera giving a picture perfect moment to the photographers. (Image Source: Reuters)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was another high-profile recipient of PM Modi's love. He was hugged by the Prime Minister in Menlo Park, California. (Image Source: AP)

Narendra Modi's affection wasn't related to just global leaders and he did share a similar moment with Hugh Jackman aka Wolverine during the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York. (Image Source: Reuters)