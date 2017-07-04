Top News:
  3. Narendra Modi hug life: From Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu to Mark Zuckerberg, in pics people who received love from PM

Narendra Modi hug life: From Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu to Mark Zuckerberg, in pics people who received love from PM

By:
Tue July 04 2017, 7:35 pm
  • modi, modi hugs, narendra modi hugs, pm modi hugs, prime minister narendra modi hugs, modi hug life, pm modi hug life, modi hugs trump, narendra modi donald trump hug, modi netanyahu hug, pm modi hugs israel pm, narendra modi israel visit, narendra modi in israel, narendra modi, pm narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi hug images, modi us trip, narendra modi us visit

    Narendra Modi hug life: Prime Minister Modi landed in Israel on Tuesday for his historic trip to the Middle Eastern country. With this, PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country. As soon as the Prime Minister came out of his plane, he hugged the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warmly. Even his counterpart responded by welcoming PM Modi in Hindi. "Aapka swagat hai mere dost," said Netanyahu in his welcome speech. However, the Israeli Prime Minister wasn't the first person to receive love from PM Modi. In the past, many global leaders and celebrities have been a part of PM Modi's hug life. Check out these pictures: (Image Source: ANI/Twitter)

  • modi, modi hugs, narendra modi hugs, pm modi hugs, prime minister narendra modi hugs, modi hug life, pm modi hug life, modi hugs trump, narendra modi donald trump hug, modi netanyahu hug, pm modi hugs israel pm, narendra modi israel visit, narendra modi in israel, narendra modi, pm narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi hug images, modi us trip, narendra modi us visit

    The most recent person to receive love from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the United States President Donald Trump. During his recent US visit, PM Modi was captured giving a tight hug to President Trump. (Image Source: Reuters)

  • modi, modi hugs, narendra modi hugs, pm modi hugs, prime minister narendra modi hugs, modi hug life, pm modi hug life, modi hugs trump, narendra modi donald trump hug, modi netanyahu hug, pm modi hugs israel pm, narendra modi israel visit, narendra modi in israel, narendra modi, pm narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi hug images, modi us trip, narendra modi us visit

    When the Indian Prime Minister was welcomed by Japan's PM Shinzo Abe at the State Guest House in Kyoto, Japan, he didn't shy away from hugging Abe. (Image Source: Reuters)

  • modi, modi hugs, narendra modi hugs, pm modi hugs, prime minister narendra modi hugs, modi hug life, pm modi hug life, modi hugs trump, narendra modi donald trump hug, modi netanyahu hug, pm modi hugs israel pm, narendra modi israel visit, narendra modi in israel, narendra modi, pm narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi hug images, modi us trip, narendra modi us visit

    Before Trump, the US had Barack Obama and PM Modi was seen hugging the former US President after a bilateral meeting at the United Nations headquarters and also at the Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi. (Image Source: AP)

  • modi, modi hugs, narendra modi hugs, pm modi hugs, prime minister narendra modi hugs, modi hug life, pm modi hug life, modi hugs trump, narendra modi donald trump hug, modi netanyahu hug, pm modi hugs israel pm, narendra modi israel visit, narendra modi in israel, narendra modi, pm narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi hug images, modi us trip, narendra modi us visit

    Just like Barack Obama, Modi had his moment with the Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, twice. The two leaders were seen hugging each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and during the G20 Summit. (Image Source: Reuters)

  • modi, modi hugs, narendra modi hugs, pm modi hugs, prime minister narendra modi hugs, modi hug life, pm modi hug life, modi hugs trump, narendra modi donald trump hug, modi netanyahu hug, pm modi hugs israel pm, narendra modi israel visit, narendra modi in israel, narendra modi, pm narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi hug images, modi us trip, narendra modi us visit

    The man hidden behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arms in this image is none other Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. The image was clicked in Lahore during PM Modi's Pakistan visit. (Image Source: PIB)

  • modi, modi hugs, narendra modi hugs, pm modi hugs, prime minister narendra modi hugs, modi hug life, pm modi hug life, modi hugs trump, narendra modi donald trump hug, modi netanyahu hug, pm modi hugs israel pm, narendra modi israel visit, narendra modi in israel, narendra modi, pm narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi hug images, modi us trip, narendra modi us visit

    PM Modi has always shared a warm relationship with Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and a few months back they posed for the camera giving a picture perfect moment to the photographers. (Image Source: Reuters)

  • modi, modi hugs, narendra modi hugs, pm modi hugs, prime minister narendra modi hugs, modi hug life, pm modi hug life, modi hugs trump, narendra modi donald trump hug, modi netanyahu hug, pm modi hugs israel pm, narendra modi israel visit, narendra modi in israel, narendra modi, pm narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi hug images, modi us trip, narendra modi us visit

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was another high-profile recipient of PM Modi's love. He was hugged by the Prime Minister in Menlo Park, California. (Image Source: AP)

  • modi, modi hugs, narendra modi hugs, pm modi hugs, prime minister narendra modi hugs, modi hug life, pm modi hug life, modi hugs trump, narendra modi donald trump hug, modi netanyahu hug, pm modi hugs israel pm, narendra modi israel visit, narendra modi in israel, narendra modi, pm narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi hug images, modi us trip, narendra modi us visit

    Narendra Modi's affection wasn't related to just global leaders and he did share a similar moment with Hugh Jackman aka Wolverine during the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York. (Image Source: Reuters)

  • modi, modi hugs, narendra modi hugs, pm modi hugs, prime minister narendra modi hugs, modi hug life, pm modi hug life, modi hugs trump, narendra modi donald trump hug, modi netanyahu hug, pm modi hugs israel pm, narendra modi israel visit, narendra modi in israel, narendra modi, pm narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi hug images, modi us trip, narendra modi us visit

    While PM was busy hugging foreign leaders, he ensured that Indian leaders are not left out. He was captured hugging BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani as former Bharatiya Janata Party president Rajnath Singh watched during a BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi. (Image Source: AP)

More from this section

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top