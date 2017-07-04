Narendra Modi Israel visit: From innovation to sky is the limit, check out top 5 PM quotes

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for his three-day Israel visit on Tuesday morning. During his visit, the Prime Minister is set to hold talks on a number of issues ranging from terrorism to economic ties. Before leaving from India, PM Modi gave a slight insight into his trip. Here are some of his top quotes: Talking about the youth in India, PM Modi said the government focuses on realising the dreams of the younger generation. "Our path is: reforms, performance and changes, so we will reach new heights. India is a country with great potential," he continued. "We want to focus on these issues in order to create modern India, and in my village, for example, we want to improve the quality of life so that the poor should have their own house."

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he believes that Israel is a great technological partner and with India, can change the world. "Our friendship is very good," he declared during his interview with Israeli TV.

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Speaking on how Israel agrees with his worldview regarding the new India, Modi explained, "this is due to way Israel has managed to develop and grow against all odds. Israel developed in such a short time and it made everyone look at it in wonder."

Narendra Modi Israel visit: PM Modi said innovation is the right way to develop and move forward. "Israel is always at the forefront of innovation, and today we are working together in the field of space technology, and with your potential and our potential, the sky is the limit," he said.

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Before leaving for Israel PM Modi took to Twitter and said he is looking forward to holding meetings with Israeli PM Netanyahu. "I look forward to holding extensive talks with my friend, @IsraeliPM @netanyahu, who shares a commitment for vibrant India-Israel ties," PM posted.