North Korea fires ICBM – a missile that can reach anywhere in the world; check out latest images
North Korea proclaimed that it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) - a watershed moment in its push to develop a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the US. According to United States Pacific Command (USPACOM), the missile was tracked for 37 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan. (Reuters)
US experts said the device could reach Alaska, and the launch, which came as the US prepared to mark its Independence Day, triggered a Twitter outburst from President Donald Trump who urged China to end this nonsense once and for all. (Reuters)
The North Korea was a strong nuclear power state and had a very powerful ICBM that can strike any place in the world. (AP/PTI)
The Hwasong-14 missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometres and flew 933 kilometres, according to state broadcaster Korea Central Television (KCTV). (AP Photo)
The landmark test of a Hwasong-14 missile was overseen by leader Kim Jong-Un. (Reuters)
The North Korea has long sought to build a rocket capable of delivering an atomic warhead to the continental US -- something that President Donald Trump has vowed "won't happen". (Reuters)
Donald Trump has been pinning his hopes on China -- North Korea's main diplomatic ally -- to bring pressure to bear on Pyongyang. (AP Photo)
