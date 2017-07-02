India Vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Ind eves lose path after good start; Mithali Raj out cheaply

India vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Two weeks after men in blue surrendered in front of Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy Final in England, all eyes are now on the Indian women's cricket team as Mithali Raj's team is currently taking on Sana Mir and Co at England's County Ground in Derby. Pakistan women cricket team has not been able to beat the Indian side ever but with India skipper Mithali Raj out for 8, India might be in a fix. Opting to bat first, Indian women team got off to a poor start losing in-form Smriti Mandhana cheaply but Punam Raut did the recovery job with Deepti Sharam before Pakistan made a spirited comeback. Here are the highlights from India vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup:

India Vs Pakistan ICC Women World Cup 2017: Indian, in blue, and Pakistani cricketers enter the field to play their ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match at County Ground in Derby, England, Sunday, July 02, 2017. (AP)

India Vs Pakistan ICC Women World Cup 2017: A Indian fan cheers for her team during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan. (AP)

India Vs Pakistan ICC Women World Cup 2017: Poonam Raut bats during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan. (AP)

India Vs Pakistan ICC Women World Cup 2017: India's Poonam Raut, right, and Deepti Sharma run between the wickets during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan. (AP)

India Vs Pakistan ICC Women World Cup 2017: India's Poonam Raut, center, and Deepti Sharma run between the wickets during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan. (AP)

India Vs Pakistan ICC Women World Cup 2017: Indian players Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj (PTI)

India Vs Pakistan ICC Women World Cup 2017: India's Smriti Mandhana bats during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan. (AP)

India Vs Pakistan ICC Women World Cup 2017: Pakistani cricketers celebrate the dismissal of India's Smriti Mandhana during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan. (AP)

India Vs Pakistan ICC Women World Cup 2017: India's Deepti Sharma bats during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan. (AP)

India Vs Pakistan ICC Women World Cup 2017: Pakistan's Diana Baig jumps in the air to celebrate the dismissal of India's Smriti Mandhana, in blue, during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan. (AP)

India Vs Pakistan ICC Women World Cup 2017: India Vs Pakistan ICC Women World Cup 2017: Pakistan's Diana Baig celebrates the dismissal of India's Smriti Mandhana during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan. (AP)

India Vs Pakistan ICC Women World Cup 2017: Pakistan's Asmavia Iqbal Khokhar bowls during the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 match between India and Pakistan. (AP)