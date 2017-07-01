China builds new missile facilities on South China Sea islands; see pics

China has built new military facilities on islands in the South China Sea, a move that could raise tensions with Washington, which has accused Beijing of militarizing the vital waterway. (Mandatory credit CSIS/AMTI DigitalGlobe/Handout via Reuters)

The Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI), part of Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, said new satellite images show missile shelters and radar and communications facilities being built on the Fiery Cross, Mischief and Subi Reefs in the Spratly Islands. (Mandatory credit CSIS/AMTI DigitalGlobe/Handout via Reuters)

The United States has criticized China's build-up of military facilities on the artificial islands and is concerned they could be used to restrict free movement through the South China Sea, an important trade route. (Mandatory credit CSIS/AMTI DigitalGlobe/Handout via Reuters)

Last month, a US Navy warship sailed within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef in a so-called freedom of navigation operation, the first such challenge to Beijing's claim to most of the waterway since US President Donald Trump took office. (Mandatory credit CSIS/AMTI DigitalGlobe/Handout via Reuters)

China has denied US charges that it is militarizing the sea, which also is claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. (Mandatory credit CSIS/AMTI DigitalGlobe/Handout via Reuters)

Trump has sought China's help in reining in North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, and tension between Washington and Beijing over military installations in the South China Sea could complicate those efforts. (Mandatory credit CSIS/AMTI DigitalGlobe/Handout via Reuters)

China has built four new missile shelters on Fiery Cross Reef to go with the eight already on the artificial island, AMTI said. Mischief and Subi each have eight shelters, the think tank said in a previous report. (Mandatory credit CSIS/AMTI DigitalGlobe/Handout via Reuters)

China had nearly finished building structures to house long-range surface-to-air missiles on the three islands. (Mandatory credit CSIS/AMTI DigitalGlobe/Handout via Reuters)