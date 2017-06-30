Narendra Modi Gujarat visit: PM inaugurates Asia’s biggest multi-purpose stadium TransStadia Arena; take a look
Narendra Modi Gujarat visit: PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the TransStadia Arena a stadium complex in Maninagar area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. It was inaugurated almost eight months after the venue played host to a world sporting event. (Twitter)
Narendra Modi Gujarat visit: The Arena by TransStadia is a Rs. 550 crore project, built through a unique Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, and is hailed as India’s first convertible stadium.(Twitter)
Narendra Modi Gujarat visit: Speaking at a gathering after the inauguration of TransStadia Arena, Prime Minister Modi said, that the determination of the country's sportspersons is commendable and they have pursued their passion with great deligence.(Twitter)
Narendra Modi Gujarat visit: PM Narendra Modi while addressing the gathering at the stadium said that the country must adopt a culture where sports is appreciated and supported by everyone, starting from the family.(Twitter)
Narendra Modi Gujarat visit: Commending sportspersons of the country, PM Modi said that "Khel Mahakumbh' has brought in a change and encouraged a sporting culture in Gujarat. (Twitter)
Narendra Modi Gujarat visit: Earlier, during his visit to The Arena Complex, the Prime Minister met former badminton legend and current national coach Pullela Gopichand, ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, cricketer Irfan Pathan, star Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, Paralympic silver-medalist Deepa Malik and other sportspersons. (Twitter)
