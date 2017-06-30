Narendra Modi Gujarat visit: PM inaugurates Asia’s biggest multi-purpose stadium TransStadia Arena; take a look

Narendra Modi Gujarat visit: PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the TransStadia Arena a stadium complex in Maninagar area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. It was inaugurated almost eight months after the venue played host to a world sporting event. (Twitter)

The Arena by TransStadia is a Rs. 550 crore project, built through a unique Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, and is hailed as India's first convertible stadium.

Speaking at a gathering after the inauguration of TransStadia Arena, Prime Minister Modi said, that the determination of the country's sportspersons is commendable and they have pursued their passion with great deligence.

PM Narendra Modi while addressing the gathering at the stadium said that the country must adopt a culture where sports is appreciated and supported by everyone, starting from the family.

Commending sportspersons of the country, PM Modi said that "Khel Mahakumbh' has brought in a change and encouraged a sporting culture in Gujarat.