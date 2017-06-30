Debt crisis takes a toll on Puerto Rico’s prized historic buildings; take a look
Puerto Rico's prized historic buildings are falling apart as a debt crisis and enduring economic recession have slashed public and private funding for maintenance, repairs and restoration. Nearly 40 key buildings in the metropolitan area are in danger of being lost. (AP Photo)
The majority of these buildings are in the historic part of Puerto Rico's capital known as Old San Juan, founded in 1521 and governed by Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon. (AP Photo)
Many of the buildings are owned by the government of the US territory, whose maintenance budgets have been cut along with most other spending at a moment when officials are trying to restructure a portion of its $73 billion public debt. (AP Photo)
Old San Juan is a top tourist attraction with its blue cobblestone streets, colorful homes and expansive ocean views. (AP Photo)
Tourists are increasingly banned from visiting once-popular sites now in dangerous disrepair. (AP Photo)
