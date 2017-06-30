Top News:
  3. Hong Kong marks 20 years of Chinese rule with massive military parade

Hong Kong marks 20 years of Chinese rule with massive military parade

By:
Fri June 30 2017, 12:12 pm
    Chinese President Xi Jinping stood stiffly and straight-faced as he inspected more than 3,000 People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops in Hong Kong, the largest military parade in the city since its handover to China in 1997. Xi, who oversees the PLA in his role as head of the powerful Central Military Commission, arrived in a motorcade and inspected 20 squadrons of troops and more then 100 pieces of military equipment, as music blasted from loud speakers. (AP Photo)

    The troops, divided into squadrons of 20, responded in unison: "Hail to you chief!" and "Serve the people!" (AP Photo)

    While its precise numbers are unknown, the PLA garrison in Hong Kong is made up of between 8,000-10,000 personnel, including infantry and special forces troops. (Reuters)

    The military display included Z8 helicopters, mobile air defence missile trucks, armoured cars and light tanks. (AP Photo)

    The force is split between a network of barracks and facilities inherited from the British military in Hong Kong, as well as bases across the border in Guangdong, where its jet fighter planes are kept. (Reuters)

    The battle for full democracy in Hong Kong has been a defining issue for the city of 7.3 million. (AP Photo)

    Xi, who oversees the PLA in his role as head of the powerful Central Military Commission, repeatedly shouted, "Hello comrades!" and "Comrades, you are working hard!" into four microphones fixed atop his motorcade as martial music blared in the background. (AP Photo)

    Hong Kong's large and well-equipped police force - dominated by Hong Kong recruits - remains responsible for routine domestic security and was protecting the streets surrounding the base. (Reuters)

    The presence of the PLA in the city has long been one of the most sensitive parts of the city's reversion to Chinese rule, but the garrison has kept a noticeably low-key presence. (AP Photo)

    Sweat is wiped off the face of one of soldiers as troops prepare for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison in one of events marking the 20th anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. (Reuters)

