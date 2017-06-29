Beijing to get world’s biggest airport in 2019; here are some breathtaking images

Beijing's new airport is set to be largest aviation hub in the world. The mega airport will open in 2019. Every year, it is estimated that 100 million passengers will travel through the new Beijing airport. It is expected that new airport will serve as a way to meet the increasing needs of air transport in Beijing. The airport will also elevate China's civil aviation sector. (Image Courtesy/Zaha Hadid Architects)

The Beijing New Airport terminal building will be significantly consumer focused, well-planned, compliant and sustainable for future growth to serve the world's rapidly growing aviation sector. (Image Courtesy/Zaha Hadid Architects)

Because of increase in air travelers, having two major airports in the Beijing is welcome news to numerous people. (Image Courtesy/Zaha Hadid Architects)

The new Beijing airport will be of five storeys, seven runways and its very own bullet train station. (Image Courtesy/Zaha Hadid Architects)

The present Beijing's Capital International Airport recognised as the second busiest in the world. With the opening of new airport, it will help ease the travel times. (AP Photo)

The extraordinary design features will comprise a central hub with six curved spikes with walkways that connect to one point to make navigating the terminal easier. (AP Photo)