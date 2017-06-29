Mission Gujarat: PM spins charkha at Sabarmati Ashram; see rare images of Modi
Narendra Modi in Gujarat: Delivering a speech to mark the centenary of the Sabarmati Ashram and 150th birth anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandraji, a guru to Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said unleashing violence against others went against the ideals of the Father of the Nation. In a rare occassion, Modi was seen spinning a charkha at the Sabarmati Ashram. (PTI Photo)
PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to 'Bapu' Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's capital Ahmedabad. (Twitter/PIB India)
PM Modi said at the Sabarmati Ashram, "let's all work together. Let's create the India of Mahatma Gandhi's dreams. Let's create an India our freedom fighters would be proud of." (Twitter/PIB India)
He also mentioned that "Killing people in the name of 'gau bhakti' is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve." (Twitter/PIB India)
PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat and this is his fourth trip to his home state in this year. (Twitter/PIB India)
