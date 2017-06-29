Delhi Metro ‘driverless’ trains ready to run from 2017; check out cool features and facts

Delhi Metro is set to create a history by running 'driverless' trains soon! In a first, Delhi Metro will run trains that are equipped with the facility of running without a driver. The trains boast of 'Unattended Train Operation' mode. A Delmi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official told FE Online that 90% of the times, the new driverless trains will run without much assistance. "There will be a driver in the cabin for human intervention and inputs as and when required. This is also extremely important for safety," the official said. We take a look at some special features of the new driverless Delhi Metro trains:

The new trains will ply on the Phase-III network of Delhi Metro (Magenta Line from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) and reports suggest that the line is scheduled to open in a phased manner from October 2017 to March 2018. (Image by DMRC)

For unattended operation, stringent trials are being conducted. Many new Metro systems the world over are already adopting this new technology. (Image by DMRC)

The new trains also boast of features such as higher acceleration, that DMRC says will result in 10% increase in scheduled speed; higher regeneration aimed at lower energy consumption. The trains are designed for a maximum speed of 95 kmph and operational speed of 85 kmph. (Express file photo)

Some features include: provision of Wi-Fi internet facility in trains; Improved air circulation, LED lighting. According to DMRC, each coach can accommodate a maximum of 380 passengers. This means that a train of 6 coaches can transport up to 2,280 passengers. (Image by DMRC)

The train will have on-board CCTV cameras for inside and outside view of the train. The CCTV images can be directly accessed by the control centre in driverless mode. (Express file photo)

There is provision that the starting, stopping, acceleration & braking, operation of doors and handling of emergencies can be fully automated. (Image by DMRC)