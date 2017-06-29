Talisman Saber 2017: Biggest biennial joint military exercise between US, Australia can worry China; check out 10 striking images

The United States and Australia will participate in the biggest ever biennial joint military exercise Talisman Saber 2017 - a spectacular show of force - mainly at sea - aimed at sending message to associates and possible enemies that includes China too. More than 33,000 US and Australian troops will take part in the military exercise. Here are 10 pictures which displays a spectacular show of force. (Reuters)

The military exercises of US and Australian troops on board battleships equipped with strike jets, comes as tension over China's more assertive activity, especially in the disputed South China Sea, has raised fears of confrontation. (Reuters)

Talisman Saber 2017 bestows a key opportunity to conduct operations in a joint and inter-agency domain that will increase both countries' potential to plan and execute contingency responses. (AP Photo)

The US and Australia work together in a range of exercises and missions throughout the year. This will include working together on humanitarian and civic assistance missions in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (Reuters)

James Curran, professor of politics and foreign policy at the University of Sydney, said the exercise illustrated the close military ties between the United States and Australia but could raise worry in China about being surrounded. (AP Photo)

Curran also added "China will be concerned if it looks like containment, when you have Australia, the United States and others trying to gang-up on China." (AP Photo)

Relations between the United States and China have soured in recent months as the United States seeks to counter what it perceives as Chinese assertiveness in the Pacific, encapsulated by Beijing's artificial island building in the South China Sea. (AP Photo)

The United States estimates China has added more than 3,200 acres of land on seven reefs and tiny isles in the South China Sea over the past three years. (Reuters)

This joint military exercise illustrates the closeness of the Australian and US alliance and the strength of the military-to-military relationship. (AP Photo)