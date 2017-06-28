Top News:
  3. From 7th pay commission, Air India to pensioners, top 8 Cabinet decisions taken by Modi Cabinet today

From 7th pay commission, Air India to pensioners, top 8 Cabinet decisions taken by Modi Cabinet today

By:
Wed June 28 2017, 10:46 pm
    The Narendra Modi led Union Cabinet cleared a number of crucial decisions pending with it today. Among them were 7th Pay Commission allowance recommendations, Air India privatisation, National Highway in Uttar Pradesh, Defence personnel and more. Here are the top 8 decisions cleared by Modi Cabinet today:

    7th Pay Commission allowance recommendations will benefit 34 lakh civilian employees and 14 lakh defence forces personnel (PIB)

    HRA will be paid at 24%, 16% and 8% for X, Y and Z cities respectively (PIB)

    Cabinet gives in-principle approval for disinvestment of Air India.Cabinet approves recommendations of NITI Aayog on disinvestment of AI and five of its subsidiaries. Group will be set up to finalize modalities/details of disinvestment of Air India, such as extent, etc. (PIB)

    Cabinet approves development of six-laning of Chakeri-Allahabad section of National Highway (NH) – 2 in Uttar Pradesh. (PIB)

    Cabinet approves signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between India and the USA on Homeland Security. (PIB)

    Cabinet approves MoU between India and Israel on National Campaign for Water Conservation in India. (PIB)

    Talking about Siachen allowance, statement said level 9 and above will get Rs 42,500 as compared to Rs 31,500 recommended by Pay Commission. For level 8 and below it would be Rs 30,000 against Rs 21,000 recommended by the Pay Commission.(Source: PIB)

    Rate of Fixed Medical Allowance (FMA) for Pensioners has been increased from ₹500 per month to ₹1000 per month. This will benefit more than 5 lakh central government pensioners not availing CGHS facilities. (PIB)

