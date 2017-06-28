Top News:
Monsoon showers blessings on nation, boundless joy erupts across India; check out spectacular photos

Wed June 28 2017, 5:04 pm
    Monsoon in India: Four weeks after the south-west monsoon hit Indian shores, the spread of rains has been significantly seen across the nation. The India Meteorological Department in its latest bulletin has predicted likely advancement of monsoon into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and east UP during the next 2-3 days. Here are some spectacular images of heavy rains across the nation. (PTI Photo)

    Mumbai: Mumbaikars could be seen flocking the Marina Drive, to witness the high tide, bringing in waves as high as 4.81 metres. (Reuters)

    Mumbai: Heavy rains are likely to continue till Friday in the entire north Konkan region, including Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

    Mumbai: The continuous showers led to deposition of mud on tracks between Mankhurd and Gowandi suburban stations which led to the suspension of train services for about half-an-hour on the Harbour Line. After heavy rains, railway tracks were waterlogged in Thane, Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

    Mumbai: The police have warned everyone visiting Marine Drive and other places in Mumbai during high tide. (PTI Photo)

    Shimla: Tourists enjoy a monsoon downpour at the historic Ridge in Shimla. (PTI Photo)

    Guwahati: A man carries a school girl as he walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rain in Guwahati. (AP Photo)

    Guwahati: Motor pumps are used to divert flood water into a stream after monsoon rain in Guwahati. (AP Photo)

    Delhi: Delhiites get ready to welcome rains as monsoon inching closer. Girls stand in monsoon rains beside an open laundry in New Delhi. (Reuters)

    Mumbai: According to an official of the Mumbai civic body's disaster management department, the Colaba observatory recorded 63 mm rainfall and Santacruz 51.1 mm in the last 24 hours. (AP Photo)

