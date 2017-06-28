7th Pay Commission Timeline: All that has happened so far and what next

7th Pay Commission allowance news 2017 timeline - June 2017: The Lavasa Committee report was examined by the Department of Expenditure. It will be placed before the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) set up to screen the 7th CPC recommendations and to firm up the proposal for approval by the Cabinet. (Reuters)

7th Pay Commission allowance news 2017 timeline - May 2017: The Union cabinet approved modifications on pay and pensioner benefits almost a week after the Ashok Lavasa-led Committee on Allowances submitted its review report on the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The benefit of the proposed modifications will be available with effect from 1 January 2016, i.e., the date of implementation of 7th CPC recommendations. With the increase approved by the Cabinet, the annual pension bill alone of the Central Government is likely to be Rs1,76,071 crore. The Cabinet approved modification in recommendations of the 7th pay commission relating to the method of revision of pension of pre-2016 pensioners and family pensioners based on recommendations of a high-level panel. The decision will benefit over 55 lakh pre-2016 civil and defence pensioners and family pensioners.(PTI)

7th Pay Commission allowance news 2017 timeline - April 2017: A high-level committee headed by finance secretary Ashok Lavasa submitted its report on allowances to 47 lakh central government employees to finance minister Arun Jaitley. After submitting the report to Jaitley, Lavasa said the committee has taken into account representations made by various stakeholders. The report will now be examined by the empowered committee of secretaries and following that it will be placed before the Cabinet, he said. Lavasa said the government will take the final call on the date of payout of revised allowances to government employees. (PTI)

7th Pay Commission allowance news 2017 timeline - June 2016: The Ashok Lavasa committee was constituted after the government implemented the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The Pay Commission had recommended abolition of, or subsuming of, allowances like acting, assisting cashier, cycle, condiment, flying squad, haircutting, rajbhasha, rajdhani, robe, shoe, shorthand, soap, spectacle, uniform, vigilance and washing. Out of total 196 allowances, it had recommended abolition of 52 and subsuming of another 36 into larger existing ones. The Pay Commission had recommended hiking the HRA in the range of 8-24%. (Reuters)