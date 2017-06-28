Narendra Modi’s new ride is an unusual gift from Netherlands; delighted PM thanks Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a bicycle by his Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte. A happily smiling PM Modi is seen sitting on the cycle with his right leg on the peddle, even as Mark Rutte looks at him with a big smile on his face – the bonhomie between both leaders is quite evident. (Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was on the final leg of his three-nation tour in Netherlands, said India has made 7,000 reforms for attracting FDI in various sectors including real estate and defence. (Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Asserting that ties between India and the Netherlands are very old, PM Modi said that bilateral relations between both sides are very strong. (Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Netherlands Mark Rutte during a meeting in the garden of the Catshuis residence in The Hague, Netherlands. PM Modi has met his Dutch counterpart during a brief stop in the Netherlands on his way home from meeting US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. (AP Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Netherlands is a natural partner in India's economic development and thanked the key European nation for backing India's Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) membership. (Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Modi, during his day-long visit in Netherlands, also met King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. (AP Photo)

In his hour-long speech, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Netherlands, he mostly focussed on his government's efforts aimed at women's empowerment as he talked about the endeavour to ensure progress and modernisation of India. (Twitter/PMO India)