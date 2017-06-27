Narendra Modi in Netherlands: PM meets Dutch Premier Mark Rutte; check out the top moments

Narendra Modi in Netherlands: India and the Netherlands are on the same page on several global issues, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday as Dutch Premier Mark Rutte hailed India's emergence both from the political and economic point of view as a welcome development. (Twitter/PIB)

Narendra Modi in Netherlands: "Today the world is interdependent, inter-connected. It is natural that we will be discussing not only bilateral issues but also a slew of global issues," Modi said while jointly addressing the media here with Rutte ahead of a tete-a-tete between the two. (Twitter/PIB)

Narendra Modi in Netherlands: Noting that the year 2017 marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Modi stressed on strengthening the people-to-people contact through the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands. He said the Indian diaspora are the links and bridge between the people of two countries. (Twitter/PIB)

Narendra Modi in Netherlands: "In the last three years, the Netherlands has emerged as our third largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI). It is a natural partner in our needs and priorities for economic development," Modi said. He hoped that the CEOs of Dutch companies would continue to have a positive outlook about India. (Twitter/PIB)

Narendra Modi in Netherlands: He also thanked Rutte for the Netherlands' support to India's membership in the Missile Technology Control Regime last year. (Twitter/PIB)

Narendra Modi in Netherlands: On his part, Rutte said that the Netherlands and India are together in many years, including in areas of trade, water management, agriculture, logistics, innovation and science. "India's emergence is a welcome development from both the political and economic point of view," he said. (Twitter/PIB)

Narendra Modi in Netherlands: "Political, because of the values we share with respect to rule of law, peace, security as well as other issues like climate change. I reiterate our commitment to renewable energy and the Paris Climate Agreement." (Twitter/PIB)

Narendra Modi in Netherlands: Citing Modi's sustainability initiatives like Clean India and Make in India, Rutte said that the Netherlands is a key partner in how India can achieve its goals. "When it comes to the economy, India's own development is opening new doors to trade and investments in both our countries," he stated. (Twitter/PIB)