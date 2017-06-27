HMS Queen Elizabeth sets sail on maiden voyage; see how UK’s largest-ever warship looks like

The biggest warship ever built for the Britain's Royal Navy - 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, is the most advanced and largest warship. HMS Queen Elizabeth set out on its maiden voyage from the Rosyth dockyard in eastern Scotland. (Reuters)

HMS Queen Elizabeth comes with a staggering price tag of 3.5 billion pounds. (Reuters)

The ship, which measures 280 metres and can move 500 miles a day, took 11 tugs to manoeuvre out into the River Forth and then must wait for low tide so as to pass under the Forth's famous bridges - weather and systems checks permitting. (Reuters)

It took eight years to build HMS Queen Elizabeth and along with its sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, it is part of a defence programme worth 6 billion pounds ($7.65 billion), with building and fitting spread over six different shipyards across Britain. (Reuters)

After six weeks of trials in the North Sea, the carrier is set to return to Rosyth for a check-up before sailing to Portsmouth, its designated home port. (Reuters)

The 65,000-tonne behemoth has a crew of 700, which can be expanded to 1,000 and the capability to carry up to 36 multirole Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters. (Reuters)

It was scheduled to be fully operational by 2020, 11 years after its construction started. (Reuters)