Narendra Modi meets Donald Trump; here are the latest images that says it all

Modi-Trump meet: When PM Narendra Modi met the US President Donald Trump, the latter termed India as a 'true friend' and added that the relationship between the two nations has never been stronger and better. Here are the latest pictures from the Modi-Trump meet in the US. (Reuters)

Calling India and the US as global engines of growth, Modi said that India considers the US as its primary partner for social and economic transformation in flagship programs. (AP Photo)

Trump said that he is looking forward to working towards creating jobs in both the countries and a trading relationship that is ‘fair and reciprocal’. (AP Photo)

Modi effusively praised Trump, hailing his “vast and successful experience in the business world” and “great leadership” for U.S.-India ties, which he said should “lend an aggressive and forward-looking agenda to our relations.”(AP Photo)

The US president nonetheless offered ebullient thanks for Indian interest in US made civilian aircraft and military armaments. (AP Photo)

PM Modi also came seeking to persuade Trump to continue the H1B visa program that provides a crucial pathway for information-technology companies to send skilled workers from India to the US. (AP Photo)

They committed to strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups including Al-Qa’ida, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, D-Company, and their affiliates. (AP Photo)

India appreciated the United States designation of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen leader as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist as evidence of the commitment of the United States to end terror in all its forms. (AP Photo)

Donald Trump, at the joint press briefing, said both the countries are “determined” to demolish terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that they thrive on. (Reuters)

“Both our nations have been struck by the evils of terrorism and we are both determined to destroy terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that drives them. We will destroy radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump said. (Reuters)

Trump reserved the strongest words to address the issue of terrorism. (AP Photo)

Donald Trump said, “The security partnership between the US and India is incredibly important. Both our nations have been struck by the evils of terrorism and we are both determined to destroy terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that drives them. We will destroy radical Islamic terrorism.”(AP Photo)

PM Modi said, “We talked about challenges from terrorism, extremism, radicalisation. To fight terrorism and their safe havens is an important part of our cooperation.” (Reuters)

Trump urged Modi to do more to relax Indian trade barriers on Monday during talks in which both leaders took great pains to stress the importance of a strong US-India relationship. (Reuters)

Donald Trump said that he is keen to work with PM Modi on creating a “fair and reciprocal” trading relationship between the two nations and called for the removal of “barriers” for the export of US goods into Indian markets. (Reuters)

Modi also said, “Our increasing defence and security cooperation is very important. We have decided to increase maritime security cooperation. We discussed this in detail today.”(Reuters)

PM Modi said, “We are global engines of growth. The all-around comprehensive economic growth and joint progress of both countries and societies are the priorities of India and US.” (Reuters)

The meeting brought together two nationalist leaders who have made efforts to boost their domestic manufacturing industry signature issues. (AP Photo)

Trump said he was pleased with an Indian airline’s recent order for 100 new American planes and that the United States looked forward to exporting more energy, including major long-term contracts to purchase American natural gas. These energy contracts “are being negotiated and we will sign – trying to get the price up a little bit,” Trump said. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi his country must do more to reduce obstacles to US exports even as he offered thanks for recent purchases of American-made equipment. (AP Photo)

Modi said his economic plan and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” stance “will add new dimensions to our cooperation” and it is “very clear” each nation’s interests are bolstered by the other’s prosperity. (Reuters)

Modi came to Washington with an armaments shopping list that includes Predator drones, fighter jets and US help with India’s plans for a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. (Reuters)

Modi also invited Ivanka Trump, to lead US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India. He said, “I look forward to welcome your daughter to India for the entrepreneurship summit." (Reuters)

It's the first dinner Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have hosted for a foreign dignitary at the White House. (AP Photo)

First lady Melania Trump listens with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during a joint news conference between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

Both the leaders recognised the growth of digital world, they agreed to intensify the mutually beneficial partnership to fully harness their innovation capabilities to solve global developmental challenges. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump looked forward to conclusion of contractual agreements between Westinghouse Electric Company and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India for six nuclear reactors in India and also related project financing. (AP Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the US President Donald Trump for the first time at White House in Washington DC. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump gladly accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India. (Reuters)