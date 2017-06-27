Narendra Modi, Donald Trump ‘bromance’ blooms at White House, see pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as he departures White House in Washington. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave as Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves the White House. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with President Donald Trump, as first lady Melania Trump looks. (AP Photo)

US resident Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a dinner at the White House. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk along the Colonnade as they welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump and PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for joint press breifing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (Reuters)