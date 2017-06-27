Top News:
  3. Narendra Modi, Donald Trump ‘bromance’ blooms at White House, see pics

Tue June 27 2017, 7:37 am
  • PM Narendra Modi, US visit, PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, India, US, Narendra Modi-Donald Trump meeting, PM Narendra Modi in White House

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as he departures White House in Washington. (Reuters)

  • US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave as Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves the White House. (Reuters)

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with President Donald Trump, as first lady Melania Trump looks. (AP Photo)

  • US resident Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a dinner at the White House. (Reuters)

  • President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk along the Colonnade as they welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

  • US President Donald Trump and PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for joint press breifing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (Reuters)

  • US President Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in White House in Washington. (Reuters)

