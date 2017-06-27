Narendra Modi in US: PM scripts big triumph as Donald Trump administration designates Syed Salahuddin global terrorist

Just ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Prime Minister Modi received some great news which bolstered India's fight against terror. The US State Department has designated Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist and this will put pressure not just on terror groups but also is a big setback for Pakistan. This was an immense triumph for India. PM Modi is looking to enhance cooperation between the US and India in counter terrorism and he discussed the same in 2 separate meetings with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defence James Mattis. These moves have set a positive tone to the summit level meeting with US president. (Express Archive)

Narendra Modi in US: During the meeting with Tillerson which covered strategic areas and economic cooperation, Modi defined the Indo-US ties as the "defining partnership" and said it has a global importance. The prime minister said the whole world was looking at the partnership, according to External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay. Narendra Modi in US: PM expressed India's desire to work with the US for promoting the partnership with the US, added Baglay. (PTI)

Narendra Modi in US: In the discussions, there was also a veiled reference to the South China Sea over which China is laying an absolute claim. Without naming China, Modi and Mattis emphasised the need for adhering to the international laws, freedom of navigation, air travel and communication. (Express Archive)

Narendra Modi in US: Referring to terrorism, Modi said it was posing a challenge to both the countries. Modi and Tillerson discussed how the two countries can cooperate in countering the challenge, Baglay said, adding they deliberated on the broad direction in this context. (Express Archive)

Narendra Modi in US: The prime minister emphasised that India wants good relations with all countries, including its neighbours. He said India wants its neighbours to progress like India under his mantra of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas' (cooperation of all, development of all), the spokesman said. (Express Archive)