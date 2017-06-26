Eid Mubarak 2017: From Israel to Egypt here’s how the world is celebrating the festival
Eid Mubarak 2017: People across the world today celebrated Eid-ul Fitr. The day marks the end of Ramzan, the holy month of fasting. Prophet Muhammad is believed to have received the first revelation of the Holy Quran during this month. Here are some stunning pictures of people celebrating the festival from across the world.
Shopping for EID. A Man purchasing new caps from Meena Bazar aroud Jama Masjid in New Delhi. (Express Photo)
A member of the Muslim community takes a selfie after offering namaz on Eid festival at Red Road in Kolkata on Monday. (PTI)
Children greet each other after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Women say their prayers during Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Badshahi mosque in Lahore. (Reuters)
Egyptians wait to catch balloons, distributed after Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt (Reuters)
In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leads Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque, in Tehran, Iran, Monday (AP)
Pakistani women attend the Eid al-Fitr prayer that marks the end of the Muslimholy month of Ramadan, at the historic Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (AP)
Pakistani Muslims greet each other after the Eid al-Fitr prayer that mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Karachi (AP)
Muslims offer Eid al-Ftr prayer at Fatehpuri Masjid in New Delhi. (Express Photo)
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the historic Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
A Muslim man being greeted by RAF personnel on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Allahabad. (PTI)
Muslims attend an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo. (Reuters)
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers outside a railway station to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Muslim men attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kathmandu, Nepal (Reuters)
Muslims pray on the baseball field for the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the end of the holy month of Ramadan at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California, U.S (Reuters)
