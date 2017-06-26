China’s fastest bullet train at 400 kmph launched between Beijing-Shanghai! Check out stunning pics

China's fastest next generation bullet train - the "Fuxing" - has made its debut on the Beijing-Shanghai railway line from June 26. The next generation bullet train can achieve speeds as high as 400 kilometres/hour! The train has been designed and manufactured in China, reported Xinhua. Not only that, the new bullet train can reportedly run at a consistent speed of around 350 kilometres/hour. Even as India awaits its first bullet train, we take a look at some interesting facts about China's latest and fastest high-speed train: (Image source: people.com.cn)

'Fuxing', a CR400AF model, takes around 5 hours and 45 minutes to reach Shanghai from Beijing. For the inauguration, two bullet trains departed from Beijing South Railway Station and Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station simultaneously. (Image source: Xinhua)

The new bullet train is said to have a "sophisticated" monitoring system that is meant to check its performance on a constant basis. This system will "automatically slow the train" in case of any emergency. (Image source: Global Times)

The bullet train also boasts of a remote data-transmission system and a control center that allow for real time monitoring of the train. (Image source: Xinhua)

The name of the train - Fuxing - means 'revival' or 'rejuvenation'. According to China Railway Corporation, the operator of the train, the earlier bullet trains have featured the characters 'Hexiehao' (harmony) on the exterior of each train. (Image source: people.com.cn)