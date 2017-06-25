Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath: Thousands of devotees celebrate across India amid tight security

Rath Yatra images 2017: Thousands of devotees celebrated the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath across India on Sunday amid high security. In Odisha's pilgrim town Puri, the event started with religious fervour and enthusiasm as devotees gathered for the yatra braving rain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, BJP president Amit Shah, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries greeted the people on the holy ocassion of Lord Jagannath's annual car festival. Meanwhile, in Delhi, the celebrations were flagged off from the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas. The event was attended by Delhi BJP unit chief Manoj Tiwari. Apart from this, celebrations took place in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and many other parts of the country. Here are pictures from the Rath Yatra celebrations:

Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath: Hindu devotees pull the "Rath" or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad. (Reuters)

Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath: A group of Russian devotees dance during 46th ISKCON Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Kolkata. (PTI)

Priests of ISKCON temple carry the idol of Lord Jagannath to install it on chariot before the start of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Kolkata. (PTI)

Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath: BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (L) and actress turned BJP MP Rupa Ganguly participate in Rath Yatra festival, in Kolkata. (PTI)

Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath: BJP President Amit Shah performs 'Aarti' at Jagannath temple on the occasion of 140th annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath: BJP President Amit Shah greets other devotees after attending 'Mangla Aarti' at Jagannath temple on the occasion of 140th annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath: Sadhus take part in the Lord Jagannath annual Rath Yatra in Bhopal. (PTI)

Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath: A Hindu devotee performs Gatka, a traditional martial arts form, during a rehearsal for the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots, in Ahmedabad. (Reuters)

Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath: Hindu devotees give money to a decorated elephant outside the Jagannath temple on the eve of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath: Youths flex their muscles during 140th annual Rath Yatra or chariot procession of Lord Jagannath in Ahmadabad. (PTI)

Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath: Lakhs of devotees take part in the Lord Jagannath annual Rath Yatra in Puri. (PTI)

Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath: Acclaimed Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly's troupe performs during 46th ISKCON Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Kolkata. (PTI)