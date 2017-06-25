Kidambi Srikanth beats Olympic champion Chen Long to Australian Open trophy; best moments in pictures

Kidambi Srikanth: Adding another feather to his cap, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth won his fourth Super Series on Sunday by defeating world number 6 and reigning Olympic and world champion Chen Long in the Australian Open Super Series final. The 24-year-old Indian star won the 45-minute long match in straight sets by 22-20 21-16. Srikanth, who won his maiden Australian open title was happy with the performance against Chen Long. He showed no signs of discomfort and was just ruthless with his aggressive play as he defeated his Chinese opponent in straight games to win his fourth Super Series title. Here are some of the best moments from the match: (Twitter/Lalit Modi)

Kidambi Srikanth took the initial lead in the first set before Chen Long made a spirited comeback. However, the Indian player kept his cool and clinched some crucial points to win the first set 22-20 (Associated Press)

Kidambi Srikanth: The second set was no different as Srikanth once again took the initial advantage and took a lead of 4-1. He remained aggressive throughout the game and won it 21-16 (Associated Press)

Kidambi Srikanth with this became the fifth player to play three consecutive Super Series final. Prior to this tournament, he had played the finals of the Singapore Open in April and Indonesia Open (Associated Press)