Jewar airport Greater Noida: 5 things to know about the new International Airport in Uttar Pradesh

Jewar airport news 2017: Government on June 24th cleared a proposal for setting up a greenfield airport in Jewar, Greater Noida. The airport is expected to be operational in next 5-6 years. Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju at a press conference said, "in-principle clearance has been granted" for the airport. "In Delhi, we are expecting 91 million passengers by 2020 and 109 million passengers by 2024," Raju added. (PTI/Express Archive) Here are some facts about the International Airport set to come up in Jewar, Greater Noida:

Jewar airport news 2017: To facilitate Delhi metro rail commuters, the airport service at Noida may be extended up to to Jewar. Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government is all set to improve road conditions in the city and will provide multi model transport facilities. (PTI)

Jewar airport news 2017: The new airport will have the capacity to handle 30-50 million passengers per year. Indira Gandhi International Airport handles around 63 million passengers every year and the capacity is expected to be increased to 109.33 million. A total of 1,000 hectares of land, which will be acquired under the first phase of airport development, will cost Rs 2,000 crore. (Google Maps)

Jewar airport news 2017: Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has notified 3,000 hectares of land for a world-class industrial airport. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Jewar airport news 2017: The total cost of the project is expected to be between rs 15,000-20,000 crore. (Representative Image: Express Archive)